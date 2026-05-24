Mama Mia! Man possessing meth pills shaped like Mario sentenced

Whatever the opposite of “wahoo!” is, that’s probably what Ronnell Rogers is feeling.

Rogers, 33, has been sentenced to 72 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release for offenses including fentanyl distribution. The sentence stems from a May 2024 arrest, during which “meth pills shaped like cartoon characters that could be mistaken for candy” were discovered in his possession, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Connecticut.

The press release does not specify what cartoon characters the meth pills resembled, but it includes a picture showing clear as day two pills shaped like the famed Nintendo mascot and video game star Mario, complete with a hat decorated with the letter “M.”

Now we’re wondering what really is in those mushrooms Mario consumes all the time.