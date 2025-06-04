Drug Trafficker Unlawfully Residing in Oregon Sentenced to Federal Prison for Role in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

PORTLAND, Ore.— A Portland area drug trafficker was sentenced to federal prison today for his role in distributing illicit fentanyl that resulted in the fatal overdose of a young man in Washington County, Oregon.

Efrain Roberto Diaz-Rangel, 35, a Mexican national unlawfully residing in Portland, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised release.

According to court documents, in April 2023, the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) began investigating a suspected fentanyl overdose of the adult male victim in Washington County. In May 2023, WIN requested investigative assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Interdiction Task Force (HIT), and Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Investigators determined that several people were involved in a distribution chain responsible for selling counterfeit Oxycodone pills manufactured with illicit fentanyl. Investigators identified Diaz-Rangel as an originating source of fentanyl in Oregon and learned that he trafficked fentanyl and heroin for a Mexico-based drug dispatcher.

On June 27, 2023, as part of a controlled buy, HSI special agents arrested Diaz-Rangel. At the time of his arrest, Diaz-Rangel possessed approximately 1,000 counterfeit pills and a small quantity of heroin. Later that day, investigators executed a search warrant on Diaz-Rangel’s residence and located an additional 30,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, four pounds of heroin, and more than $10,000 in cash.

On June 27, 2023, Diaz-Rangel was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin.

On March 4, 2025, Diaz-Rangel pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

This case was jointly investigated by WIN and HSI with assistance from the HIDTA HIT and PPB. It was prosecuted by Scott M. Kerin, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 3-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is enough to kill an average adult male. The wide availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.

If you are in immediate danger, please call 911.

If you or someone you know suffers from addiction, please call the Lines for Life substance abuse helpline at 1-800-923-4357 or visit www.linesforlife.org. Phone support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also text “RecoveryNow” to 839863 between 2pm and 6pm Pacific Time daily.

# # #