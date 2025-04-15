What’s your excuse? 100-year-old endangered tortoises become parents

Never say it’s never too late.

A pair of 100-year-old tortoises living at the Philadelphia Zoo are now the parents of four babies. The hatchlings were born in February and made the female tortoise, appropriately named Mommy, the “oldest first-time mom of her species,” according to the zoo.

Said species is the critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises, making the birth of four babies even more significant.

“This is a significant milestone in the history of Philadelphia Zoo, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this news with our city, region, and the world,” say Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman, president and CEO of the zoo. “Mommy arrived at the Zoo in 1932, meaning anyone that has visited the Zoo for the last 92 years has likely seen her. Philadelphia Zoo’s vision is that those hatchlings will be a part of a thriving population of Galapagos tortoises on our healthy planet 100 years from now.”

The hatchlings will make their debut to the public on April 23, exactly 93 years after Mommy first arrived at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Meanwhile, parents around the world are sending this story to their childless children, asking them when they’re going to finally give them grandkids.