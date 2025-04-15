The North remembers: Company claims dire wolves are now ‘de-extinct’

Like Jon Snow himself, dire wolves have supposedly been brought back to life.

In addition to being the patron animal of House Stark in Game of Thrones, the dire wolf was a real animal many thousands of years ago. Now, though, the biotech company Colossal claims that its made the dire wolf “de-extinct.”

Colossal has announced that it has genetically engineered two dire wolf puppies named Romulus and Remus — a reference to the founding of Rome myth — “using genetic edits derived from a complete dire wolf genome, meticulously reconstructed by Colossal from ancient DNA found in fossils dating back 11,500 and 72,000 years.”

“This moment marks not only a milestone for us as a company but also a leap forward for science, conservation, and humanity,” Colossal says.

We’ll leave it to scientists to decide whether or not these puppies are indeed considered actual dire wolves, but one thing we can all agree on is that they are very cute, yes they are. And that Ramsay Bolton should most definitely remain dead and gone.