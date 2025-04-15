Lay’s wants you to Do Us a Flavor as they bring back chip contest

Remember when Lay’s used to roll out new flavors every year and ask you to vote on your favorite? Well, for the first time in seven years, the potato chip company asked fans to send in their ideas in October 2024. Now the finalists are in, as first revealed by People.

Paula George in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, envisioned a Bacon Grilled Cheese chip, inspired by her late father’s recipe.

Neelia Lynn of Chesterfield, Virginia, felt like she could really go for a Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken crisp.

Araceli Huerta from San Jose, California, envisioned a hot and spicy chip based on her mother’s favorite snack: Lay’s potato chips tossed with hot sauce and lime.

Huerta’s Valentina and Lime variety will roll out April 21, along with the other two options, and be available until mid-June.

After you’ve sampled, you can go to DoUsAFlavor.com and vote for your fave.