Starbucks drops 13 drinks from menus to improve quality

Starbucks is saying goodbye to a handful of complicated or less popular coffee concoctions to simplify menus and speed up customer wait times.
Starbucks confirmed to ABC News that as of March 4, a selection of 13 drinks will be removed from the menu as part of the Seattle-based coffee chain’s plan to “get back to Starbucks” and “focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence.”
“These items aren’t commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are similar to other beverages on the menu,” the company stated. “This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company.”
The company said that “additional beverages and food will exit Starbucks menu throughout the coming months, resulting in a roughly 30% reduction of menu items” by the end of September.
Here’s the full list of beverages that will be removed:
Iced Matcha Lemonade
Espresso Frappuccino
Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino
Java Chip Frappuccino
White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
Chai Crème Frappuccino
Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino
Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino
Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino
White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino
White Hot Chocolate
Royal English Breakfast Latte
Honey Almondmilk Flat White