Starbucks drops 13 drinks from menus to improve quality

Starbucks is saying goodbye to a handful of complicated or less popular coffee concoctions to simplify menus and speed up customer wait times.

Starbucks confirmed to ABC News that as of March 4, a selection of 13 drinks will be removed from the menu as part of the Seattle-based coffee chain’s plan to “get back to Starbucks” and “focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence.”

“These items aren’t commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are similar to other beverages on the menu,” the company stated. “This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company.”

The company said that “additional beverages and food will exit Starbucks menu throughout the coming months, resulting in a roughly 30% reduction of menu items” by the end of September.

Here’s the full list of beverages that will be removed:

Iced Matcha Lemonade

Espresso Frappuccino

Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Chai Crème Frappuccino

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino

Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino

Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino

White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino

White Hot Chocolate

Royal English Breakfast Latte

Honey Almondmilk Flat White