Japanese forward ‘King Kazu’ turns 58 and prepares for his 40th season in professional soccer

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese forward Kazuyoshi Miura has turned 58. That’s one milestone. But the more important one is that he’s set to start his 40th season in professional soccer. He’s the oldest player in the Japanese Football League. He’s known as “King Kazu” and plays for Japanese fourth-division team Suzuka. He’s on loan from second-division club Yokohama. Suzuka was set to begin training this week with the season to open next month. Miura has played professionally in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal. He made his debut in 1986 with Santos in Brazil, a club made famous by Brazilian star Pelé.