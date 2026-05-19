5/18 Goldendale City Council meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Goldendale City Council met last night and Police Chief Mike Smith announced that May 12 his department, joined by the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and the Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant on a house in Goldendale.

“We apprehended about 300 grams, which is close to 3/4 of a pound of fentanyl. A couple of grains will kill a person. Street value is close to $24,000. There were some other drugs that were with that, but fentanyl was the main..The suspects we arrested were Bryan Milberger and Carlye Niva”

Both were taken into custody. Charges include: Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl.

Chief Smith said of the incident:

“Everything went off flawless, the way it’s supposed to.”

The council had planned to vote on a finance committee recommendation to extend Goldendale Airport Manager Richard Lundin’s $1,000 a month contract for six months, but the council said he was doing such a good job that they extended the contract for another full year.

The Washington legislature passed a bill back in 2017 allowing cities, counties and other government agencies to charge fees for providing copies in response to public records requests. Up until now, Goldendale had not been charging. But mayor Dave Jones noted that people had been known to weaponize public records requests to take up staff time. What passed was a modest $15 fee.

And councilor Danielle Clevidence reminded people of an important event:

“I do want to talk about the Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, near and dear to my heart and to a lot of people in this room, probably. There are three different ceremonies. One at the Centerville Cemetery. That’s the first one, then we go out to Stonehenge, that’s the second. And then the last one is at, I believe, 3 o’clock at the IOOF Cemetery here in town.”