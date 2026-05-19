5/18 Sports Brief

Wembanyama has 41 points, 24 rebounds and Spurs top Thunder 122-115 in 2OT to open West finals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 41 points and 24 rebounds, Dylan Harper finished with 24 points and a team playoff-record seven steals, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-115 in a double-overtime classic to open the Western Conference finals. Wembanyama sealed it with a pair of dunks in the final minute, one of them leading to a three-point play as the Spurs stole home-court advantage and beat the Thunder for the fifth time in six meetings this season. Alex Caruso scored 31 points, the second-highest scoring game of his career, for the Thunder. Oklahoma City’s nine-game playoff winning streak dating to Game 7 of last season’s Finals was snapped.

Newhook scores in OT to lift Canadiens over Sabres 3-2 in Game 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Newhook scored his second Game 7-winning goal of the postseason, this time 11:22 into overtime in the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. Newhook drove up the left wing and as he approached the circle snapped a shot through a screen that beat goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen inside the far post. Newhook also scored the decisive goal in Game 7 of Montreal’s first-round series win over Tampa Bay. Phillip Danault and Zachary Bolduc also scored for the Canadiens and Jakub Dobes finished with 37 saves. Rasmus Dahlin forced overtime by tying the game 6:27 into the third period. Jordan Greenway also scored. Luukkonen finished with 22 saves.

Wemby’s night: 41 points, 24 rebounds, and a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference finals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Victor Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs to a 122-115 double-overtime win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. On Monday night, he scored 41 points and grabbed 24 rebounds, joining legends like Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with such a performance. Despite missing out on the MVP award to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Wembanyama remains motivated. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson praises his competitive spirit. The Spurs, underdogs without injured De’Aaron Fox, now have a path to the NBA title if they win their home games.

Guardiola expected to leave City after this season with Maresca to take over, according to reports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola’s record-breaking, 10-year tenure at Manchester City might be coming to a close according to reports in the British media. City wouldn’t comment on stories from outlets including national broadcaster the BBC and the Daily Mail that Guardiola is expected to leave City at the end of this season. He has a year left on his contract. Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is the leading contender to take over according to the BBC. Maresca was previously assistant to Guardiola at City. There was no immediate response from Maresca’s representatives when contacted by The Associated Press. Guardiola has won 17 major trophies at City since arriving in English soccer in 2016.

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn loses no-hitter in 9th inning, then loses 2-1 to the Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Athletics starter J.T. Ginn took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before Adam Frazier lined a leadoff single for the Los Angeles Angels. Zach Neto followed with a two-run homer that gave the Angels a 2-1 victory, handing Ginn and the A’s a heartbreaking loss. Frazier lined an 0-2 pitch over shortstop for a clean single, giving Los Angeles just its third baserunner. Neto then drove a 2-0 sinker to center field for his eighth home run of the season. Ginn was trying for the first no-hitter in the majors since September 2024. He threw a career-high 105 pitches, 64 for strikes. He struck out a career-best 10, walked one and hit Neto with a pitch in the sixth.

Aaron Rodgers hits the practice field after signing 1-year deal to stay with the Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers didn’t waste time getting back to work with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The four-time MVP quarterback was on the field for voluntary organized team activities just minutes after signing a one-year deal to return for a 22nd season. The signing reunites Rodgers with first-year Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy. The two previously worked together in Green Bay, where they won a Super Bowl against Pittsburgh in the 2010 season. Last season, the 42-year-old quarterback led Pittsburgh to an AFC North title, throwing 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

NHL sets the table for conference finals with heavyweights racing for the Stanley Cup

Big boy hockey has arrived in the third round of the NHL playoffs with three of the top five favorites going in still playing in the conference finals. League-best Colorado faces its stiffest test so far against Vegas in the West, with the Avalanche nursing some injuries to important players like No. 1 defenseman Cale Makar. Carolina is the beast of the East, and the Hurricanes are a perfect 8-0 through two rounds. They’ll play Montreal after the Canadiens beat Buffalo in overtime in Game 7.

Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong apologizes for the words he used during a heated exchange with a fan

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong says he regrets the words he used during a heated exchange with a fan. The incident occurred in the fifth inning of Sunday’s 9-8 loss to the crosstown White Sox at Rate Field. Crow-Armstrong was getting up from the warning track after making an unsuccessful attempt to haul in Miguel Vargas’ two-run double when he was heckled by a woman standing beyond the fence. The 24-year-old Crow-Armstrong responded with a vulgar message punctuated by an expletive. Cubs manager Craig Counsell says Crow-Armstrong made a mistake.

Michael King’s strong start, Mason Miller’s big finish send Padres to 1-0 victory over Dodgers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ five-game winning streak with a 1-0 victory. Miguel Andujar homered off Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the first inning, and Michael King struck out nine during seven sharp innings of four-hit ball. Mason Miller finished the Padres’ five-hitter in their fourth consecutive victory, but only after San Diego’s vaunted closer walked his first two batters on nine pitches on the way to his 15th save. Shohei Ohtani had two hits for the Dodgers in a pitching-dominated first game of the season between these Southern California rivals.

Atlanta bracing to host 8 World Cup matches, including a semifinal showdown: Things to know

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is bracing to host World Cup fans from around the globe and the city has something for everyone to enjoy during some of the hottest months of the year. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, renamed Atlanta Stadium for the event, will host eight matches, including a semifinal on July 15. Visitors can explore Piedmont Park, Ponce City Market, and the Georgia Aquarium. Atlanta’s food scene is famous for lemon pepper wings and barbecue, with The Local and Fox Bros Barbecue as popular spots. Centennial Olympic Park will host the FIFA Fan Festival with live broadcasts and concerts. MARTA offers convenient public transit to the stadium, which has hosted major events before.