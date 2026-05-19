The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Leadership Transition

THE DALLES, Ore. — The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announces that after 18 years serving within the Chamber industry, President/CEO Lisa Farquharson has made the decision to retire from Chamber leadership effective June 26, 2026.

Farquharson has served as President/CEO of The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce for nearly 14 years, guiding the organization through significant growth in tourism promotion, economic development, business outreach, community engagement, and organizational modernization.

Under her leadership, the Chamber expanded regional and national tourism visibility for The Dalles, strengthened member services and business outreach, increased destination marketing efforts, and helped grow economic activity benefiting local businesses throughout the region. The Chamber also modernized its marketing and digital presence, expanded community-focused business programs, and strengthened statewide and regional partnerships.

Farquharson played a critical leadership role during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping coordinate PPE and business support resources throughout Wasco County while assisting businesses with relief and recovery efforts. The Chamber also secured grant funding and developed outreach and training initiatives supporting underserved business communities.

“While the Board is disappointed to lose Lisa Farquharson’s leadership and expertise, we respect her decision to retire from Chamber leadership after 18 years in the Chamber industry,” said Board Chair Darcy Long. “We deeply appreciate the intentional work Lisa has done to position the organization for long-term success, including the development of a strong and cohesive staff team already working collaboratively with incoming CEO Lynn Cox. The Board believes this transition plan represents a best-case scenario for Chamber membership, organizational continuity, and the ongoing success of the Chamber’s tourism contract with the City of The Dalles.”

The Board of Directors has appointed Lynn Cox as CEO effective July 1, 2026. Cox has worked closely alongside Farquharson and the Chamber team and has been actively involved in tourism operations, strategic planning, member engagement, and organizational leadership.

“This organization means a great deal to me because of the relationships, partnerships, and community connections it creates,” said incoming CEO Lynn Cox. “I am honored to step into this role and continue building on the strong foundation already in place. My focus moving forward is maintaining trusted relationships, supporting our businesses and community, and ensuring confident continuity during this transition.”

As part of the Chamber’s long-term continuity planning, the organization will also welcome Kristin Wilkins as its new Tourism Director. Wilkins brings leadership, communication, and operational experience to the role and will support the Chamber’s continued focus on tourism promotion, business partnerships, and community engagement.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my career to serve this community, our businesses, and this organization,” said Farquharson. “I am incredibly proud of what has been built together over the years through collaboration, resilience, advocacy, and a shared commitment to The Dalles. I truly believe the Chamber is positioned strongly for the future, and I am deeply grateful for the relationships, partnerships, and support that have shaped this journey.”

The Chamber Board of Directors invites Chamber members and community partners to attend a Business After Hours Meet & Greet welcoming incoming CEO Lynn Cox on Wednesday, June 18, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Chamber’s backyard.

ABOUT THE DALLES AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Since 1883, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce has served the business community through advocacy, leadership, tourism promotion, member support, and economic development initiatives that strengthen The Dalles and the surrounding Columbia Gorge region.