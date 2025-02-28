Thieves nab pricey bulldogs from a Colorado pet store after faking a seizure, sheriff says

DENVER (AP) — Authorities in Colorado say thieves nabbed a pair of high-priced bulldogs from a pet store after one of them allegedly faked a seizure to distract employees while an accomplice grabbed the puppies from a pen and ran out. The theft, which was captured on surveillance video, happened Sunday in suburban Denver. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says three men walked into the store a few minutes apart and asked questions about the puppies, which sell for $4,299 each. Authorities say after one faked a seizure, another grabbed two puppies and ran out with the third accomplice to a getaway car. A woman who later bought one of the puppies from a street vendor returned it to the store.