If the dream of your heart is to drive the Wienermobile, this could be your chance.

Oscar Mayer is looking for a dozen people to take control of its 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels. It’s a full-time paid gig that lasts a year.

As part of your job as a “hotdogger” — that’s what Oscar Mayer calls it — you’ll get to go to about 40 cities and pass out a quarter-of-a-million wiener whistles.

The application is available online now through Jan. 31.