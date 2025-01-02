Bones found in yard lead to scientific discovery, not suburban nightmare

If you live in Orange County, New York, you may want to be careful when you’re mowing your lawn.

According to the New York State Museum, a full fossilized mastodon jaw has been discovered in the backyard of an Orange County resident, who first knew something was up when they spotted two teeth protruding from the ground.

“When I found the teeth and examined them in my hands, I knew they were something special and decided to call in the experts,” the homeowner says. “I’m thrilled that our property has yielded such an important find for the scientific community.”

Researchers also uncovered a mastodon toe bone and a rib fragment in the site.

Mastodons roamed the area of what would become New York state during the Ice Age. One-third of the 150 mastodon fossils discovered in the Empire State were found in Orange County, which is located about 65 miles from Midtown Manhattan.

We assume most mastodons in Orange County commuted to their jobs in the big city before returning to their homes upstate.