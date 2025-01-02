Golden Globes reveals lineup of presenters

January 2, 2025 GNCadm1n Entertainment Comments Off on Golden Globes reveals lineup of presenters

The Golden Globes has revealed its lineup of presenters ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Presenters include Andrew GarfieldColin FarrellColman Domingo, Demi MooreDwayne JohnsonMichelle YeohNicolas Cage, Sharon Stone and Viola Davis.

Also on the list are Elton JohnMichael KeatonAubrey PlazaRachel BrosnahanAnya Taylor-JoySarah Paulson, Vin Diesel and more.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.

Emilia Pérez has the most nominations on the film side, with 10 nods, while The Bear is the top nominee on the TV side, with five.