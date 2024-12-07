Red Bull gave him wings — and handcuffs

A St. Louis man is behind bars after trying to make off with $500 worth of Red Bull energy drinks and leading police on a high speed chase.

The chase ensued after police tried to arrest 33-year-old Anthony C. Simpson on suspicion of theft and active warrants, but he jumped into his car and sped off, according to a police statement obtained by First Alert 4.

Simpson then led police on a wild chase at speeds of 120 mph, weaving in and out of traffic before the vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier.

Simpson was charged with felony aggravated fleeing a traffic stop, as well as stealing and driving with a revoked license.