If it’s called an airplane, why can’t we open the door and get some?

A man is under medical evaluation after allegedly trying to open the cabin door of an American Airlines flight from Milwaukee to Dallas midflight.

The man, only identified as a Canadian national, allegedly asked a flight attendant to open the cabin door and became increasingly agitated when his request was denied, officials tell WABC-TV.

The man then allegedly made a mad dash toward the door, hitting the flight attendant who was blocking it.

Passengers swooped in to try to help the flight attendant and eventually subdued the suspect by wrapping his hands and feet with duct tape.

The flight attendant was taken to the hospital for treatment; she said her wrist and neck were injured during the altercation, according to the report.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday evening, and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.