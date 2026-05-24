Kolek throws complete-game shutout and Royals top Mariners to end 4-game skid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Stephen Kolek threw a complete-game shutout and Carter Jensen had two RBIs and the Kansas City Royals shut out the Seattle Mariners 5-0 on Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.

Kolek (3-0) allowed a walk, four hits and struck out two. He only needed 108 pitches to go all nine innings in a game that lasted only 2:06. The 108 pitches were four more than his previous career high.

It was Kolek’s second career shutout in 23 starts and the seventh complete game and fourth shutout in the major leagues this season. Kolek’s other shutout was a five-hitter in a 21-0 win at Colorado on May 10 of last season while pitching for San Diego.

Kolek joined Chris Archer and Mike Montgomery as the only pitchers to debut since 2010 with two shutouts in their first 23 career starts.

The Royals took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Maikel Garcia led off with a double and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Vinnie Pasquantino. Jensen had a RBI grounder and Pasquantino later scored on Jac Caglianone’s single.

Jensen added a sacrifice fly in the third inning that scored Bobby Witt Jr., who went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Kansas City added a run in the sixth on Isaac Collins’ RBI single that scored Jensen.

George Kirby (5-4) went six innings and gave up all five runs, three earned, and nine hits and struck out three.

Up next

The Mariners will send RHP Bryan Woo (4-2, 3.51 ERA) to the mound and the Royals will start RHP Seth Lugo (1-4, 3.68) in the series finale on Sunday.

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