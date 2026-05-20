Netflix releases the trailer for Michael Jackson: The Verdict

Michael Jackson’s biopic is killing it at the box office, but a part of his story that isn’t shown in the film will be told via a Netflix docuseries in June.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict is a three-part series that delves into the late King of Pop’s 2003 arrest on child molestation charges, his 2004 arraignment and indictment, and his subsequent 2005 trial. It was a media circus that ended on June 13, 2005, with the superstar being acquitted on all 10 counts.

The docuseries features interviews with jurors, eyewitnesses, members of the media who were in the courtroom, and Michael’s accusers and defenders. It tells the story from the perspectives of both the prosecution and the defense.

In a statement, director Nick Green and executive producer Fiona Stourton say, “It has been 20 years since the trial of Michael Jackson in which he was found not guilty. Yet, to this day, controversy still rages.”

“No cameras were allowed in court, and so the public’s view of the facts at the time were filtered by commentators and presented piecemeal,” they continue. “It was time to take a forensic look at the trial as a whole.”

“Anyone interested in the Michael Jackson story should feel this documentary gives them a window into what was largely a closed event and a chance to feel closer to what happened.”

Michael Jackson: The Verdict debuts June 3.