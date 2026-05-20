Philadelphia sewer abuzz with bee colony

If there are any teenage mutant ninja turtles in Philadelphia, then they may have a buzzy new neighbor.

ABC station WPVI reports that a colony of bees was found living in a Philly sewer. Residents first tried contacting the city before turning to local beekeeper Mark Berman for assistance.

“It is kinda weird,” Berman says of bees living in a sewer, which he’d never see before.

Berman has since set up a trap that’s designed for the bees to fly out on their own.

“It’s extremely difficult for them to reenter that funnel,” Berman explains. “Without the food sources coming in, the queen slows down her egg laying. The bees will come out and take up residence in the trap box.”