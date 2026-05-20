Woman can now shop happily after locket lost in supermarket returned

You might expect to find heirloom tomatoes at a supermarket, but maybe not a priceless family heirloom.

Nevertheless, a shopper stumbled upon just that when she spotted a locket in a New Zealand grocery store.

“A woman had found the locket, which was engraved and had two images inside,” says Senior Sergeant Jeremy Steedman of the New Zealand Police.

After posting a photo of the locket to social media, police at first didn’t get a response until it was finally claimed by its rightful owner, Merle Brett, who had lost it while at the market ahead of attending a 90th birthday party.

“My daughter called me and said mum, I think I’ve found it, she saw the image from the Police Facebook post and thought what are the chances two lockets were lost in the same place,” Brett says.

“I’m just so grateful to the person who found it and handed it in – thank you,” she adds.

We might’ve divided the locket in half and gave one section each to a pair of twins who’d been separated at birth so that one day they might reunite, but this a good story, too.