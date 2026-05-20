That’s not supposed to be there: Motorcycle ends up hanging on traffic light after accident

An intersection in British Columbia, Canada, looked like the aftermath of an Evel Knievel stunt after a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

As the CBC reports, the accident resulted in the motorcycle hanging from a traffic light above an intersection.

“Never seen anything like this, like seeing a movie,” says witness William Chan. “I was looking down and then I looked up and the [motorbike] was above — kind of crazy.”

The motorcyclist is said to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The car driver was uninjured.