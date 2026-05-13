What to know about Delta Air Lines snack and beverage changes

Delta Air Lines is making changes to its in-flight food and beverage service on select flights “to create a more consistent experience” across its network.

In a statement to ABC News, the Atlanta-based carrier said that flights shorter than 350 miles “will no longer offer food and beverage service — with the exception of Delta First which always receives full service.”

Travelers in Delta Comfort and Delta Main on flights 350 miles and more will still have full beverage and snack service.

“Even on the small number of flights without beverage service, our crew will continue to be visible, available, and focused on caring for our customers, like they do on every flight,” the statement continued.

The change to no service accounts for less than 10% of daily Delta flights.

The move by Delta is not unprecedented — United Airlines currently does not offer snacks on flights less than 300 miles.

American Airlines has a similar cutoff at under 250 miles, but will give passengers drinks by request.