Dog goes viral helping 96-year-old woman garden

A Newfoundland named Chewbacca is going viral for helping his 96-year-old great-grandmother garden.

Amy Savino shares the adventures of her dog Chewbacca, or Chewy for short, and her grandmother Barbara Collins in North Carolina on TikTok, where the pair are followed by nearly 300,000 fans.

Even though Chewy is Savino’s dog, Collins told ABC News, “It’s really my dog. I hope she knows, that she realizes it’s my dog.”

Collins’ connection with Chewy is undeniable, especially when they garden together. Collins said she will often point to a spot, and the 4-year-old pup will diligently dig for her, something she said she wasn’t surprised by.

“I figured he was going to do it,” Collins said of Chewy’s smart behavior.

Savino says that Chewy and her grandmother built a close bond early on.

“He was always really gentle with her from the very beginning, which was very weird for Newfie puppies, [as] they can be like bulls in a china shop,” Savino said.

Aside from gardening, sharing walks and watching sunsets together, Collins also said she enjoys sewing outfits for Chewy, including matching pajamas and an Easter bunny costume.

Collins credits Chewy, at least in part, for her longevity.

“I also think it’s very important to love, and I think we love each other,” she said. “I love Chewy, he loves me. What good is it if you don’t love each other?”