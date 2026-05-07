Jekyll & Dyed: Rare split-colored lobster donated to aquarium after being caught

This shellfish has one hell of a shell.

Wellfleet Shellfish Company says in an Instagram post that it caught a rare split-colored lobster off Cape Cod, which it describes as a “once-in-50 million catch.”

“Split lobsters like this are extraordinarily rare—caused by unique genetic variations that create their striking half-and-half coloring,” the post reads.

As a result of its unique display, the lobster will be spared a trip to the market. Instead, it’s been donated to the Woods Hole Science Aquarium in Massachusetts and will be displayed for the public.