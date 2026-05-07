Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approves Adventist Health Columbia Gorge’s application for Critical Access Hospital status

May 6, 2026 (The Dalles, Oregon) — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved Adventist Health Columbia Gorge’s application to become a designated Critical Access Hospital. The Joint Commission, which accredits hospitals, has accepted the application and will survey the hospital and its hospital-based clinics to finalize the transition to a Critical Access Hospital.

“While our journey toward Critical Access Hospital status is not complete, this is a huge step forward,” says Jayme Thompson, Adventist Health Columbia Gorge administrator. “Gaining this status is foundational to ensuring we have a long future of providing much-needed care for our Columbia Gorge community.”

A Critical Access Hospital (CAH) is a special designation by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for small, rural hospitals that helps make it possible to provide essential healthcare services to underserved communities. CAHs receive cost-based reimbursement from the federal government, which allows them to focus on essential services and remain a lifeline for their communities.

In order to finalize the new status, accreditation surveyors from The Joint Commission will perform an on-site evaluation of Adventist Health Columbia Gorge’s compliance with specific Critical Access conditions. The survey focuses on patient safety, quality of care, and structural requirements and includes in-person observation, staff interviews, and record reviews.

In anticipation of a quick turnaround on the finalization of Critical Access Hospital approval, Adventist Health Columbia Gorge leaders and staff have prepared policy, record, and procedure changes to ensure a seamless transition for patients.

About Adventist Health Columbia Gorge

Founded in 1901, Adventist Health Columbia Gorge has evolved into a premier network of healthcare serving The Dalles, Oregon, and communities throughout the greater Columbia Gorge. Part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit health system spanning the West Coast and Hawaii, we are transforming the healthcare experience with an innovative and whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual, and social healing to support community well-being.

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