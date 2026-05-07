Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approves Adventist Health Columbia Gorge’s application for Critical Access Hospital status

May 7, 2026 GNCadm1n Local News Comments Off on Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approves Adventist Health Columbia Gorge’s application for Critical Access Hospital status

May 6, 2026 (The Dalles, Oregon) — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved Adventist Health Columbia Gorge’s application to become a designated Critical Access Hospital. The Joint Commission, which accredits hospitals, has accepted the application and will survey the hospital and its hospital-based clinics to finalize the transition to a Critical Access Hospital.

“While our journey toward Critical Access Hospital status is not complete, this is a huge step forward,” says Jayme Thompson, Adventist Health Columbia Gorge administrator. “Gaining this status is foundational to ensuring we have a long future of providing much-needed care for our Columbia Gorge community.”

A Critical Access Hospital (CAH) is a special designation by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for small, rural hospitals that helps make it possible to provide essential healthcare services to underserved communities. CAHs receive cost-based reimbursement from the federal government, which allows them to focus on essential services and remain a lifeline for their communities.

In order to finalize the new status, accreditation surveyors from The Joint Commission will perform an on-site evaluation of Adventist Health Columbia Gorge’s compliance with specific Critical Access conditions. The survey focuses on patient safety, quality of care, and structural requirements and includes in-person observation, staff interviews, and record reviews.

In anticipation of a quick turnaround on the finalization of Critical Access Hospital approval, Adventist Health Columbia Gorge leaders and staff have prepared policy, record, and procedure changes to ensure a seamless transition for patients.

About Adventist Health Columbia Gorge

Founded in 1901, Adventist Health Columbia Gorge has evolved into a premier network of healthcare serving The Dalles, Oregon, and communities throughout the greater Columbia Gorge. Part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit health system spanning the West Coast and Hawaii, we are transforming the healthcare experience with an innovative and whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual, and social healing to support community well-being.

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Adventist Health Columbia Gorge, a 25-bed hospital and associated clinics and services in The Dalles, Ore., has received CMS approval for their application to be designated a Critical Access Hospital.