5/06 Wasco County Commissioners meeting

Wasco County Commissioners met yesterday, and one of the key items on the agenda was the passage of a countywide burn ban, set to take effect at 12:01 am on May 8th. The order declares a ban on residential burning and fireworks, except for commercially permitted displays.

Wasco County Commission Chair Scott Hege mentioned that “it’s very early for the burn ban, I think it’s the earliest one ever, that I can remember.”

Commissioners also formally accepted a $45,000 grant from Visit Central Oregon to purchase a mobile stage, sound and lighting equipment for events at the Wasco County Fairgrounds. With the required 25% local match of $10,625, the total project budget is $53,125.

And after hearing the due diligence by of the Pine Grove Water District, who got 100 percent approval from all of their patrons, to annex roughly 13 parcels into the District that they already serve, Commissioners gave the go ahead for that will all three Commissioners approving.