4/19 Sports Brief

Military marchers set out from Hopkinton to start the 130th Boston Marathon

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — A group of Massachusetts National Guard members early Monday crossed the Boston Marathon start line, launching the 130th edition of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon. Race Director Dave McGillivray sent the group of about 50 people in uniform off at 6 a.m. The temperature was slightly above freezing and frost was on the grass near the start line in Hopkinton. McGillivray said it’s the coldest start he could remember in his nearly four decades working at the race. Defending champion Sharon Lokedi is headed to the starting line. Reigning men’s champion and fellow Kenyan John Korir also is back.

It’ll be an international MVP for the NBA with Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic and Wembanyama finalists

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be adding a couple more trophies to his collection. San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama has a shot at doing the same. And for the eighth consecutive year, the MVP will be an international one. Gilgeous-Alexander — the reigning NBA MVP — is one of the finalists for this year’s top individual honor, along with Denver’s Nikola Jokic and the Spurs’ Wembanyama, who is also a finalist for defensive player of the year.

Pistons open playoffs with a flop as East’s top seed, losing to 8th-seeded Magic

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons opened the NBA playoffs with a flop. Detroit went into the postseason as the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, openly talking about exceeding modest expectations and winning the franchise’s fourth championship. If the Pistons don’t play better than they did in a 112-101 loss to Orlando on Sunday night in Game 1, they might get knocked out in the first round again. Cade Cunningham scored a playoff career-high 39 points but didn’t get much help from his teammates. Detroit has lost an NBA-record 11 straight postseason home games

Sabres score 4 3rd-period goals to beat the Bruins 4-3 in playoff opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mattias Samuelson broke a tie with 3:24 left and Buffalo overcame a two-goal deficit in the final eight minutes to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Sunday night in the Sabres’ first playoff game in 15 years. Tage Thompson scored goals 3:42 apart to tie it, and Alex Tuch sealed the victory by scoring into an empty net with 1:12 left in nearly blowing the roof off the arena. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 17 shots. Buffalo hosts Game 2 of the first-round series Tuesday night. The playoff win was Buffalo’s first at home — and first overall — since a 1-0 victory over Philadelphia in Game 4 of a first-round series April 20, 2011.

Matt Fitzpatrick delivers another playoff winner to beat Scottie Scheffler at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick is a playoff winner at Harbour Town again with a familiar ending against an American favorite. This time it was the world’s best player he took down at the RBC Heritage. Fitzpatrick made a 13-foot birdie putt to beat Scottie Scheffler after hitting 4-iron to the tough 18th on the first extra hole. It was similar to when he hit 9-iron to inches away to beat Jordan Spieth three years ago. Scheffler shot 67 to make up a three-shot deficit over the last four holes. Fitzpatrick shot 70 after his only bogey on the 18th hole in regulation.

Caitlin Clark getting reacclimated to Fever digs as she returns to practice for training camp

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark looked right at home inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday. She wore her favorite Indiana Fever practice gear. She stretched and ran with teammates. And she of course flashed her trademark smile. While she didn’t line up any 3-pointers during the open portion of the team’s first training camp practice, everyone knows that will be back — in time. For now, just getting back to work in her adopted hometown served as a welcome respite after she missed all but 13 games during an injury-plagued 2025 season.

Francisco Lindor defends manager Carlos Mendoza after Mets drop 11th straight game

CHICAGO (AP) — The New York Mets dropped their 11th consecutive game when closer Devin Williams blew a ninth-inning lead in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs in 10 innings. It’s the longest slide for the team since it lost 11 straight in 2004. All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor says the club has to stick together and fight. The Mets have been outscored 62-19 during the losing streak. They are batting .145 with runners in scoring position during the skid after going 0 for 9 in those situations in the series finale against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Golden Knights rally past Mammoth 4-2 in Game 1 as Nic Dowd nets the winner

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nic Dowd redirected Noah Hanifin’s shot from the point to put Vegas ahead at 7:20 of the third period and the Golden Knights beat the Utah Mammoth 4-2 on Sunday night in Game 1 of their first-round series. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights, who twice trailed before scoring three third-period goals, have not lost in regulation since John Tortorella (8-0-1) took over as coach. The Mammoth lost in the franchise’s first playoff game since 2020. They are in their second season in Utah after leaving Arizona. Colton Sissons had a goal and assist for the Golden Knights and Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev also scored. Carter Hart stopped 32 shots. Logan Cooley and Kevin Stenlund scored for the Mammoth.

Juraj Slafkovsky’s hat trick lifts Canadiens to 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky scored his third power-play goal 1:22 into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday night. Slafkovsky fired a snap shot from the left circle that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy to the far side for the hat trick. Game 2 is Tuesday night at Benchmark International Arena, where Tampa Bay has lost eight of its last nine home games in the postseason. Josh Anderson also had a goal for Montreal and rookie goalie Jakub Dobes made 20 saves. Brandon Hagel scored two goals and Darren Raddysh also scored for Tampa Bay.