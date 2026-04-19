OSP makes arrest in multi-agency Internet Crimes Against Children operation

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (17 April 2026) – An Oregon State Police Internet Crimes Against Children operation recently led to the arrest of a Clackamas County man.

On March 31, 2026, an Oregon State Police detective portraying a 16-year-old female was contacted through an online application by Levi F. Wallace (44). Wallace carried on a weeklong sexually explicit conversation with the detective and sent sexually explicit photos.

On April 16, 2026, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Portland Police Bureau, Molalla Police Department, and Milwaukie Police Department, Wallace was arrested at his home in Colton.



Wallace was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on four felony warrants, including child luring, online sexual corruption of a minor, and encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree for a similar operation that occurred in 2024. Wallace was also lodged in Clackamas County on additional charges for the current case of luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a minor in the second degree, and failing to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact OSP’s Northern Command Center dispatch at 800-442-0779 or by calling *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Please reference case number SP26-108600.

Oregon State Police reminds parents to help keep their children safe by monitoring online activity, setting strict privacy settings, and ensuring personal photos are not shared online.

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