Wyden, Merkley Announce More than $48 Million in Secure Rural Schools Funds for Oregon Counties

Funding comes after passage of Wyden/Merkley/Crapo/Risch bill to reauthorize Secure Rural Schools Program

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that nearly $48.7 million in federal funding from the U.S. Forest Service for fiscal year 2025 will be coming to Oregon counties following the passage of their bipartisan bill late last year to reauthorize the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) program, with more to come when the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announces its payments for the 18 Oregon & California counties.

This fiscal year 2025 funding comes in addition to nearly $49 million in already announced retroactive SRS funding for Oregon counties in fiscal year 2024. Wyden co-authored the SRS law in 2000, and it has brought nearly $4 billion since then to Oregon counties. Funding for the program lapsed in September 2023, and counties in Oregon and nationwide had not received payments since early 2024 because the bill to reauthorize the program had stalled in the House after previously passing the Senate twice.

“Young Oregonians who deserve quality schools, and all Oregonians counting on safe roads as well as dependable public safety will all benefit from these investments in communities throughout our state,” Wyden said. “I’m glad these funds are heading to Oregon, and I am focused on a permanent solution that takes rural communities off this year-to-year financial rollercoaster.”

“SRS payments are a lifeline for rural communities here in Oregon and across America—supporting our schools, public safety, and wildfire mitigation and preparedness,” said Merkley. “This nearly $49 million in federal funds ensures counties with federal forest lands have the resources they need to stay safe and resilient.”

A full breakdown of funding for each Oregon county is here.

A web version of this release is here.