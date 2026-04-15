4/14 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

It was a fairly quiet meeting of the Klickitat Commissioners yesterday. Since their meeting last week, opponents of Senate Bill 6346, the so-called “millionaire’s tax” bill passed by the recent legislature, filed a lawsuit against it in Klickitat County Superior Court. In the morning workshop session, Klickitat County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Cranston reassured commissioners that her office was not involved in the lawsuit, nor was the county a named part in two separate lawsuits challenging the “sheriff’s bill” that would allow a committee appointed by the governor to remove duly elected sheriffs.

It is generally believed that Citizen Action Defense Fund chose Klickitat County to file the case in order to bypass the politically liberal King County courts for a venue potentially more favorable to their arguments. The fact that former Attorney General Rob McKenna is representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit is no doubt bound to generate some more media coverage locally.

In the formal afternoon session, commissioners proclaimed this week through April 26 as National Volunteers Week.

Here’s Commissioner Todd Andrews with part of that proclamation

“Each and every day, volunteers make a difference in our libraries, neighborhoods, schools, churches, faith-based organizations, community and civic groups and government agencies. Volunteers are an invaluable resource that are at the heart and soul of our cities, counties, and nation.”

But the main event of the afternoon was the update from Klickitat County EMS District #1 Chief Nate Herbeck. Here is an edited version of his testimony:

“We ran 2,726 calls last year. They range anywhere from Mt. Adams to out past Roosevelt. Staffing has actually been really good. Currently we have 22 full time and 10 part time, ENTs and paramedics, with all of our spots filled. I think the entire district is moving in the right direction. I’m happy for where we’re at and happy with out employees. They work hard.”