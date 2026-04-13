IRS warns of AI tax collection scams ahead of Tax Day

The IRS is warning taxpayers about the potential for AI-generated tax-collection scams as Tax Day approaches.

In a March release, the agency identified AI-enabled robocalls as one of its annual “Dirty Dozen” tax scams to watch for during the 2026 tax season.

An AI-generated phone call intercepted by the company Nomorobo, which specializes in identifying and blocking spam calls, appeared to suggest that the receiver was eligible for an IRS status called “currently not collectible,” telling the receiver that “relief slots are limited, and they’re filling up fast.”

Yviand Hernandez, a spokesperson for the IRS, told ABC News that using real IRS terminology is common among scammers.

“Unfortunately, tax scammers are using AI to sound more realistic, use actual information, deductions, credits, or even programs that the IRS offers to taxpayers taxpayers for either tax relief or even for collection,” Hernandez said.

The IRS stated in its March release that “phone scams continue to evolve, including calls that use computer-generated tactics and spoofed caller ID to appear legitimate.”

The IRS reminds taxpayers that it generally contacts taxpayers by mail first and does not leave urgent, threatening prerecorded messages, call to demand immediate payment, or threaten arrest. Taxpayers should not rely on AI-generated responses to complex tax questions, and they should verify any calculations or information provided by artificial intelligence.

The risks associated with AI extend beyond scammers, according to the IRS, which warned against using AI to fill out tax forms or answer questions.

Among the other threats listed on the IRS’s list of potential scams this tax season are IRS online impersonators using email, texts or websites; “fake charities”; and “misleading tax advice on social media.”