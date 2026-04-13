Did you eat the chocolates with undeclared ED ingredients or are you just happy to see me?

While we certainly wouldn’t blame anyone for getting excited to eat chocolate, these chocolates might make you a little too excited.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has issued a press release announcing the recall of two products released by the company Gear Isle that contained “undeclared active pharmaceutical ingredients” that are used to treat erectile dysfunction.

According to the FDA, unknowingly consuming those ingredients while on certain prescription drugs could cause a “significant drop in blood pressure that may be life-threatening.”

The products, which are labeled as dietary supplements, are called the Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate Male Enhancement Sachet and ilum Sex Chocolate Male Sexual Enhancement Booster.

“Consumers who have the product(s) that are being recalled should stop using them and return them for a refund,” the FDA says.