Searching for a break in the case, KitKat launches tracker for stolen candy

Before breaking off a piece of that KitKat bar, here’s how you can find out if it was part of the great KitKat heist.

As previously reported, 12 tonnes of the Nestlé candy were stolen while being transported from a KitKat factory in Italy to Poland.

KitKat has now announced that it’s launched an official tracker to help recover the stolen goods, which totals 413,793 bars.

“This is not a stunt, or an April Fool’s joke,” reads a statement posted to the KitKat Facebook. “Someone really stole 12 tonnes of KitKats. And we really want to know where they’ve gone.”

The tracker instructs you to input the eight-digit batch number found on the back of the KitKat package, which will let you know whether your bar was among those stolen.

Hopefully for KitKat, this will be the break in the case they’re looking for.