Wembanyama answers the call again, Spurs top Thunder to tie West finals at 2-2

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama wanted the ball for the final couple seconds of the first half. He got it, 65 feet from the basket. He had three Oklahoma City defenders in front of him. He took three dribbles. He got three points. And he made it look easy, too. It was hardly the only moment in which Wembanyama was unstoppable in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday. He got most of the fourth quarter off and still finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots as the Spurs beat the Thunder 103-82 to tie the West title series at two games apiece.