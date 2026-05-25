5/24 Sports Brief

Late pass sends Felix Rosenqvist past David Malukas for the closest Indianapolis 500 win in history

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist swung to the outside of David Malukas, then found a way past the Team Penske driver to win the closest Indianapolis 500 in history by a margin of 0.0233 seconds. Malukas looked like he was in position to win when he passed race leader Marcus Armstrong off the final restart with one lap to go while Rosenqvist and Armstrong battled wheel to wheel down the back straightaway and through the final turn. Rosenqvist had just enough power to pull away from Armstrong and snake behind Malukas before making the decisive pass in the final 50 feet. The closest previous finish came in 1992 when Al Unser Jr. beat Scott Goodyear across the yard of bricks by 0.043 seconds.

Hertl’s late winner caps Golden Knights’ wild 5-3 rally, giving them a 3-0 series lead on Avalanche

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl weaved his way toward the slot and broke a tie at 8:21 of the third period as the Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit Sunday night to beat Colorado 5-3 and move within a victory of their third Stanley Cup Final appearance in nine years. The Golden Knights go for what would be a stunning sweep over the Presidents’ Trophy winners on Tuesday night. Colorado will try to become just the fifth team to win a series after falling behind 3-0. Vegas, which trailed 3-0, was 0-19 in the playoffs when behind that many goals.

Messi leaves midway through second half, grabs at leg, Inter Miami rallies past Union 6-4

MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi headed into the World Cup break a bit earlier than planned, and now it’ll be Argentina waiting to see if there’s an injury to worry about. Messi — who almost never gets subbed out of matches — left in the 73rd minute, meaning he was long gone before Luis Suárez’s third goal of the night lifted the defending MLS champions past the last-place Philadelphia Union 6-4 on Sunday night. Messi had two assists and Germán Berterame each scored twice during a record-setting first half for Inter Miami. But Messi basically took himself out of play in the 71st minute and reached toward his left hamstring at least once, then didn’t even venture toward the Inter Miami bench when he could be subbed out.

Messi joins high-profile World Cup injury concerns just weeks before big kickoff

Injuries to some of soccer’s star players are mounting ahead of next month’s World Cup. Lionel Messi has joined a list of concerns that already included Lamine Yamal. Kylian Mbappé and Mohamed Salah have recovered from injuries ahead of the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Now the focus will switch to Messi. The Argentina great left the field after reaching toward his left hamstring in a game for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer on Sunday. Spain’s Yamal missed the final weeks of the season for Barcelona because of a muscle injury in his left leg. Others ruled out are France’s Hugo Ekitike and Brazil stars Rodrygo and Éder Militão.

Daniel Suarez wins the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 after NASCAR honors the late Kyle Busch

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Suarez benefited from a crucial pit call, then caught a break from Mother Nature to win the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, capping an emotional day in which the auto racing world honored the memory of the late Kyle Busch. Suarez became the first Mexican-born driver to win the Coca-Cola 600. It was his third Cup Series win and first since 2024. A non-factor for most of the race, Suarez gambled and took two tires during a pit stop then twice beat Christopher Bell on two separate restarts before the race was called when the skies opened up with rain. NASCAR quickly made the decision to call the race. The victory was especially sweet for Suarez, who ran for Kyle Busch Racing.

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell tells Kyle Busch family ‘we got you’ before start of Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has honored the late Kyle Busch at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell stood with Busch’s widow Samantha and their children, Brexton and Lennix, offering support. Former driver Kurt Busch and Kyle’s parents also attended. Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, died Thursday at 41 from severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis. The tributes included a large No. 8 on the frontstretch grass, a moment of silence, and an eighth-lap silence during the race. The racing community almost mourned his loss earlier in the day at the Indianapolis 500.

Wyndham Clark shoots 60 to win Byron Nelson, pulling away from Si Woo Kim and Scottie Scheffler

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Wyndham Clark shot 11-under 60 to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Sunday, overtaking Si Woo Kim by three strokes and pulling away from defending champion Scottie Scheffler after starting the day tied with the top-ranked hometown favorite. The 2023 U.S. Open champion, who shot 30-under 254, went in front for the first time in the final round with an eagle at the par-5 12th and twice took two-shot leads with clutch birdie putts over the final four holes while shooting 28 on the back nine. Kim and Scheffler shot matching 65s.

Novak Djokovic overcomes a slow start and hostile crowd in 1st-round win at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic comes back from a set down for a 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 victory over home player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the French Open in his record 82nd Grand Slam appearance. The night-session crowd was pumped for a potential stunner although Djokovic hasn’t lost in the first round of a Grand Slam in 20 years. After two tense sets Mpetshi Perricard seemed deflated of energy. Djokovic wasn’t the only player at an advanced age in the win column at Roland Garros. Marco Trungelliti beat Kyrian Jacquet 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 after at 36 recently becoming the oldest man in the professional era (since 1969) to break into the top 100 of the rankings.

Tearful Kostyuk reaches French Open 2nd round and speaks of missile attack back home in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — Marta Kostyuk’s first-round win at the French Open becomes one of her toughest matches after she finds out beforehand that a missile almost hit her parents’ home in Ukraine. Kostyuk fought back tears after beating Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-2, 6-3 on Court Simonne-Mathieu on the opening day of the clay-court Grand Slam at Roland Garros in western Paris with temperatures hitting 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit). The 2024 runner-up Alexander Zverev also advanced. In the opening night session Novak Djokovic beat home player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 in his record 82nd Grand Slam. Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and former French Open runners-up Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin went out.