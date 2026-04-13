Birds of a feather (duster) flock together

A baby bird in need of a mom found a parental figure in something else with feathers.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports in an Instagram post that it recently took in a chick that was found wandering alone near a local dam.

“This little chick should have still been with their mom at their age, so they needed some special care at our Second Chance Ranch,” the post reads. “We set them up in an enclosure with heat lamps and feather dusters to mimic a mama hen, then placed them under the feather dusters.”

The chick “caught on right away, snuggling in under their ‘mom’ to get warm,” the rescue says.