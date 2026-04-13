Viral bald eagles Jackie and Shadow welcome pair of eaglets

Viral bald eagles Jackie and Shadow are now parents to another pair of eaglets after both eggs hatched over the weekend.

The first chick fully broke free from its egg Saturday at 9:33 p.m. PT after about 36 hours of hatching, according to a Facebook post by Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit that operates 24/7 cameras and livestreams of the nest in California.

The second chick hatched Sunday morning and was considered fully out of the shell at about 8:30 a.m. PT.

Around the time of the second hatch, the first chick was seen receiving its first successful feeding.

Early feedings can be difficult because newly hatched eaglets do not yet have strong neck muscles, earning them the nickname “bobbleheads,” according to the nonprofit.

At this stage, the chicks are fed small bites of fish or other prey, and the parents’ saliva, which contains electrolytes and antibodies, helps give the eaglets a healthy start.

Video from the nest showed the fluffy hatchlings moving around as viewers watched the moment live online.

Shadow later returned to the nest and was seen settling in beside the two eaglets as the pair began caring for their newly hatched chicks.

“Both chicks are doing well, looking great and their journey has just begun,” the nonprofit wrote in the post. “Congratulations on your 2 beautiful fluff balls, Jackie & Shadow!”

Jackie laid the eggs in January in the pair’s nest in the San Bernardino National Forest, where the eagles have drawn a large online following in recent years.

In both 2024 and 2025, Jackie laid three eggs. Last year, all three hatched, but one chick died after a winter storm in March. The two surviving eaglets were later named Sunny and Gizmo.