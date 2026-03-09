Instagram will alert parents when teens search for suicide, self-harm content

Instagram will launch notifications to alert parents when their teens search for suicide or self-harm content repeatedly in a short time period.

“Our goal is to empower parents to step in if their teen’s searches suggest they may need support,” Instagram said in its announcement. “We also want to avoid sending these notifications unnecessarily, which, if done too much, could make the notifications less useful overall.”

The notifications are scheduled to begin in two weeks in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada. They will be available to parents who are enrolled in Instagram’s Parental Supervision feature and for teenagers who use Instagram Teen Accounts.

According to Instagram, the parental notifications will be sent in-app and via email, text or WhatsApp, depending on what contact information a parent has shared, and will be triggered if “phrases promoting suicide or self-harm, phrases that suggest a teen wants to harm themselves, and terms like ‘suicide’ or ‘self-harm'” are used in the app’s search tool.

Parental notifications will also include expert resources meant to help parents have conversations with teens about the sensitive topic.

Instagram already blocks users from searching for self-harm and suicide content, and directs users to local helplines and resources.

The new feature announcement comes as Instagram’s parent company, Meta, is embroiled in a landmark social media trial in California over claims social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram and their features are addictive.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.