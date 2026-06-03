6/02 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

You might have to take the long way around more often in Klickitat County this summer. That’s because the public works department announced today that six county bridges are going to be closed on a staggered schedule in June and July in order to repair them. Each bridge will be closed for 10 days That starts with Whitmore Bridge #319, which will close from June 26 to July 10. Other bridges affected will be White Salmon Bridge #104, Bear Creek Bridge #103, Tom Miller Bridge #216, and Horseshoe Bend Bridge #20. But the one that will cause the longest detour is Leidel (LIE’dell) Bridge #201.

Public Works Director Jeff Hunter said there would be special messaging for that one:

“There’s going to be variable message boards put out for the Leidel Bridge because that’s the one with the largest route around — one just as you’re leaving Glenwood, and then one on Glenwood Highway, just as you’re coming off 142. The other ones are pretty straightforward; you can get around. Leidel, you’re going over Fisher Hill to get there.”

Under the schedule, Bear Creek Bridge will be the last to be completed and should be finished by August 13.

Commissioners agreed that the county should have a central fulltime person in charge of dealing with public record requests, rather than each department trying to handle its own. The HR department, which currently has the responsibility for the county, without any funding for the position, made a joint appearance with the Prosecuting Attorney, both agreeing that the person should be assigned to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

And there was comforting news from Colombia Gorge Regional Airport Manager Jeff Reynard, as firefighting resources start to arrive at the airport. Particularly welcome are Air Tractor Fire Boss airplanes. They are amphibious, single-engine air tankers, equipped with custom amphibious floats and water scoops, and they can scoop up to 800 gallons of water in just 15 seconds from nearby lakes or rivers.

“The Fire Bosses are here. They actually came in on Sunday. You’ll see ’em, and I put a post out on the Facebook page last night, reminding everybody not to get in their way, don’t hinder ’em. Yesterday we got our first, the Wishram fire. That actually triggered the Forest Service to call me yesterday and say, ‘Yeah, sittin’ around, minding our own business and Wishram pops off, and so we’re going to bring a helicopter to you. So now we have a Sky Crane at the Airport, poised for the U.S. Forest Service.”