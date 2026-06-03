6/02 Sports Brief

Tomas Hertl’s late goal lifts Golden Knights past Hurricanes 5-4 to open Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tomas Hertl took a backhand pass from Colton Sissons and beat Frederik Andersen from the slot with 3:24 left, lifting the Vegas Golden Knights past the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 in Tuesday night’s opener of the Stanley Cup Final. It marked Vegas’ seventh straight win of the playoffs. Game 2 of the series is Thursday in Raleigh. Shea Theodore, Ivan Barbashev, William Karlsson and Brett Howden also scored for Vegas. Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice for Carolina, while Jordan Staal and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for the Hurricanes.

Vegas and Carolina put on a show to get the Stanley Cup Final off to a terrific start

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After a lackluster third round of the NHL playoffs, the Stanley Cup Final between Vegas and Carolina got off to a terrific start. The Golden Knights beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in a back-and-forth Game 1 on Tuesday night after falling behind by two goals less than 13 minutes in. The opener had a little bit of everything, from Nikolaj Ehlers scoring 25 seconds in to each goaltender getting some difference-making saves. The only thing missing was the lockdown defense that got these teams to this point, but that only made for a more entertaining opener.

The NBA Finals, which start Wednesday, will be a whole new world for many Knicks and Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — For a few hours on Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks held practices on a floor that had the NBA Finals logo painted at midcourt. They did interviews with the logo as a backdrop. They saw finals mentions basically everywhere they looked. It might have seemed normal. It wasn’t. This stage — the NBA Finals — is new to just about everyone on the Spurs and Knicks rosters, meaning very few players on either side can have any real idea of how the moment will seem on Wednesday night when the 80th title series in league history gets underway in San Antonio.

Chwalinska’s remarkable French Open run continues as she beats Kalinskaya to reach semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Maja Chwalinska’s remarkable French Open run continues when she beats No. 22-seeded Anna Kalinskaya 7-6 (3), 6-3 to reach the semifinals. The unseeded Chwalinska came through three qualifying rounds to become only the second Polish woman to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros, along with four-time champion Iga Swiatek. She next faces either top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka or No. 25 Diana Shnaider, who met later Wednesday. In the men’s quarterfinals No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime took on No. 10 Flavio Cobolli before unseeded Italians Matteo Berrettini and Matteo Arnaldi faced off.

Jalen Brunson is playing for an NBA championship and maybe for the title of best Knick ever

Jalen Brunson might be playing for something more than a championship in these NBA Finals. After just four years, he is all over the record book for a New York Knicks franchise that has been around for all 80 NBA seasons. He is already third on its career list in playoff points. Patrick Ewing and Walt Frazier are the only Knicks still ahead of him. Those two and fellow Hall of Famer Willis Reed are widely regarded as the top players in franchise history. If Brunson leads the Knicks to the title now, there’s an argument he could be the best of them all.

After 60 years of hurt England turns to a German coach to end World Cup title drought

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — In a bid to end its decades-long wait to win a second World Cup, England has put its fate in the hands of a German. It’s fair to say the appointment of Thomas Tuchel was not universally well received. The Daily Mail described it as a “dark day for England.” The leader of the right wing Reform Party Nigel Farage asked on X: “Why can’t we have an English manager?” Debate about Tuchel’s nationality, however, dissipated quickly, helped by his easy-going charm when dealing with the media and a perfect winning record during England’s World Cup qualifying campaign and he will be a national icon if he can end its trophy drought.

Josh Jacobs practicing with Packers while prosecutors consider whether to file charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs is practicing with the Packers while prosecutors consider whether to file charges against the three-time Pro Bowl running back following his arrest on domestic abuse allegations. Jacobs was on the field Tuesday for the Packers’ second week of organized team activities. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before practice that Jacobs’ situation hasn’t caused distractions. Jacobs was arrested May 26 in Brown County, Wisconsin, on allegations of strangulation and suffocation and other offenses. Hobart/Lawrence Police Chief Michael Renkas said police had been dispatched to a complaint involving Jacobs on the morning of May 23.

Myles Garrett is the Rams’ latest prize in a decade of aggressive moves by Snead and McVay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For well over a decade now, general manager Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams have consistently pulled off the aggressive, audacious moves that every NFL fan wishes their team would make. Their big trade for Myles Garrett is only the latest in a line of blockbuster deals. In the past 10 years alone, he has maneuvered to get Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, Trent McDuffie, Brandin Cooks and other veterans for trade prices that would have been too steep for many front offices. The Rams say they’re always trying to win now, but they’re also thinking about the future.

Citing ‘critical issues,’ SEC, Big Ten withhold support for bipartisan college sports bill

The two biggest conferences in college sports say they do not support the current version of a bipartisan bill designed to regulate an industry struggling for answers in a quickly changing era in which some players make millions. The Southeastern and Big Ten conferences said the “bill leaves critical issues unresolved,” including not “meaningfully” preempting state laws with a federal one. That has long been considered a key element for a measure to get support from the NCAA and the conferences. A Senate Commerce Committee hearing about the bill is scheduled for Wednesday.

5 up-and-coming teenagers who could emerge at the World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Some famous teenagers have had their breakthrough moment at the World Cup. Pelé was 17 when he helped lead Brazil to the World Cup title in 1958. The 2026 tournament will feature 22 teenagers among the rosters of the 48 teams. A few of them have already established themselves at top European clubs. Spain’s 18-year-old Lamine Yamal and 19-year-old Pau Cubarsí have been thriving with Barcelona for some time. Germany’s 18-year-old Lennart Karl had a breakthrough season with Bayern Munich. Here’s a look at five up-and-coming teenagers who could have breakthrough performances during soccer’s showcase event.