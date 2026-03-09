First things first, Fancy the horse is the oldest

While perhaps not in the fast lane from L.A. to Tokyo, you’ll remember the name of Fancy the horse for another reason.

At 37 years and 329 days old, Fancy officially holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest living horse.

Fancy was born in 1988 and was given to eight-year-old Paige Sigmon Blumer in 2000 as a birthday present. The two have been together ever since.

“I would never have believed you if you told me at the age of 33 and 37, Fancy and I would still be together and sharing lifelong memories,” says Blumer.