Seahawks agree to new 2-year deal with LB Drake Thomas, AP source says

SEATTLE (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and linebacker Drake Thomas have agreed to a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Thomas was a restricted free agent and would have become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Thomas was the second-leading tackler last season for the Seahawks, who beat the New England Patriots 29-13 in the Super Bowl for the franchise’s second title. He had 95 tackles, was second on the team in tackles for loss with 10 and had 3 1/2 sacks.

An undrafted free agent out of N.C. State, Thomas became a full-time starter at weak-side linebacker for the first time in 2025.

Seattle has six remaining restricted free agents: Wide receivers Jake Bobo and Cody White, tight end Brady Russell, defensive tackle Brandon Pili, safety AJ Finley and long snapper Chris Stoll.

