3/05 Sports Brief

Shohei Ohtani’s batting practice is a show of its own at the Tokyo Dome

TOKYO (AP) — Even batting practice for Shohei Ohtani is a giant show. Ohtani took the field on Friday at the Tokyo Dome and hit about 10 pitches out of the park as fans oohed-and-aahed at every shot. When batting practice ended, he jogged out to thank the batting practice pitcher, bowed slightly and gathered a few loose balls and tossed them into a hopper. Then, with a bat in each hand, he trotted off the field to prepare for the game against Taiwan later Friday in the World Baseball Classic.

Winter Paralympics: Milan Cortina Games to open amid war in Middle East, boycott over Russian flag

VERONA, Italy (AP) — The Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics will officially open later Friday amid the tensions of war in the Middle East and with some countries intending to boycott the opening ceremony because of the return of the Russian flag to the global sports stage. Ukraine is leading the list of countries not attending the opening ceremony in Verona, Italy to protest the decision of the International Paralympic Committee to allow Russian athletes to compete under their own flag and with their national anthem. The opening ceremony will take place at the Arena di Verona. It’s the first time a Paralympic ceremony is being held at a UNESCO World Heritage site. The ancient Arena has been retrofitted with new wheelchair ramps and accessible restrooms.

Bills are getting receiver D.J. Moore in a trade with the Bears, AP sources say

The Buffalo Bills have brought in a familiar face for rookie coach Joe Brady and a top target for quarterback Josh Allen, agreeing with the Chicago Bears to acquire D.J. Moore in a trade. That’s according to two people with knowledge of the trade who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal cannot become official until the start of the new league year. They say Buffalo is swapping Chicago a second-round pick for a fifth-rounder in this year’s draft to get Moore. Brady coached Moore as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and ’21.

Ducks get John Carlson, Sabres and Blue Jackets open NHL trade deadline day with moves

The Anaheim Ducks pulled off a stunner of a move with less than 14 hours to go before the NHL trade deadline. They acquired Stanley Cup-winning defenseman John Carlson from Washington for a conditional first-round pick and a third-rounder in 2027. Anaheim’s deal came just after Buffalo and Columbus opened deadline day with significant additions of their own. The Sabres added defensemen Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley from Winnipeg, while the Blue Jackets won a bidding war to get winger Conor Garland from Vancouver.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami feted by President Donald Trump at the White House for MLS Cup title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates were honored by President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday for winning last year’s MLS Cup. Miami beat the Vancouver Whitecaps in December for the Major League Soccer title, and the Argentinian superstar was named the league’s MVP for the second consecutive season. Trump praised Messi’s efforts, saying he did something that’s hard to do because he’s expected to win. Messi did not speak during the event. Inter Miami was the first MLS team to be invited to the White House during Trump’s two terms in office.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum listed as ‘questionable,’ on verge of return 9 months after Achilles surgery

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is on the verge of making a return to NBA action nine months after rupturing his right Achilles tendon injury during last season’s playoffs. Tatum was listed as questionable on the Celtics’ injury report on Thursday ahead of the team’s home matchup with the Mavericks on Friday. It is the first time this season he hasn’t been listed as sidelined and undergoing rehabilitation for the injury he suffered during Game 4 of Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the New York Knicks last May. Tatum previously indicated that his return to the court would be for a home game.

Daniel Berger shoots a 63 and builds a 3-shot lead at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Berger grabs an early lead at Bay Hill with a bogey-free 63 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He played in the morning when conditions were at their best. His score was nearly nine shots better than the field. Collin Morikawa surges late with an eagle-birdie-birdie finish for 66. Ludvig Aberg matches that 66 in the harsher afternoon wind and firmer greens. Scottie Scheffler opens with 70. Rory McIlroy struggles to 72 after taking a double bogey from the water on No. 13. Only 32 players break par. Justin Thomas returns from back surgery and posts a 79.

AP Mock Draft 1.0: Edge rushers go 2-3-4 after Raiders take QB Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall

Fernando Mendoza won a Heisman Trophy, led Indiana to its first national championship and will be the No. 1 overall pick when the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock next month. The rest of the NFL draft isn’t that clear-cut. It’s not even a certainty that another quarterback will be selected in the first round after Mendoza, though Ty Simpson made a strong case at the scouting combine. The first edition of the AP’s 2026 mock draft has three edge rushers going right after Mendoza, and Simpson going to the Steelers at No. 21.

Trae Young brings plenty of excitement to the court in limited minutes in his Wizards debut

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trae Young had 12 points and six assists in just over 19 minutes in his first game with the Washington Wizards. Washington lost 122-112 to Utah. Washington acquired Young from Atlanta in January, but he hadn’t played since then because of quadriceps and knee issues. He showed off plenty of tricks in his debut for the Wizards. On his team’s first offensive possession he breezed in for a layup. Later in the first half, Young faked a behind-the-back pass with his right hand and then switched the ball to his left before making a contested layup.