Conservative Groups Rally Behind Trump’s ‘Maximum’ Health Care Transparency Plan

Several conservative groups are backing a proposed new health care price transparency rule, updating what President Donald Trump established during his first term.

In the State of the Union address last month, Trump asserted that “maximum price transparency” for health care services is a “big deal.”

The Trump administration proposed a rule that would require insurers to publish all negotiated health care rates. The administration says it would reduce the complexity of data to make it clearer and more accessible for consumers. Public comment for the proposed regulation closed this week.

Save Our States was among the organizations that supported the regulation in public comment.

“We encourage the administration to continue their efforts and take even bolder steps in places like the Transparency in Coverage (TiC) proposed rule in order to swiftly deliver true price transparency to the American people,” Trent England, executive director for Save Our States, told The Daily Signal.

“Main Street Americans deserve transparency, accountability, and fairness, and President Trump stands ready to deliver,” England added.

The proposed rule is based largely on an executive order Trump signed in December 2025.

The rule would require plans and issuers to exclude from in-network rate files certain data services that providers would be unlikely to perform. It calls for health insurance plans to make the prices they negotiate with doctors, hospitals, and other providers easier to find and easier to understand for consumers.

The rule would be implemented by the Department of Treasury, the Department of Labor, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Other groups or leaders with comments supporting the rule were the American Parents Coalition, Independent Women, the Association of Mature American Citizens Action, and Katy Talento, CEO of AllBetter Health.

AMAC Action supported the rule but called for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to “strengthen key provisions so that the final rule delivers genuine accountability.”

“For seniors living on fixed incomes, clarity in healthcare pricing directly affects monthly budgets, access to physicians, and financial security,” Andrew J. Mangione Jr., senior vice president of AMAC Action, said in the public comment supporting the rule.

“We commend CMS for acknowledging that the current transparency framework has not functioned as intended and for proposing meaningful technical improvements.”

However, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has argued the proposal would do little to decrease pricing and that “a myriad of consumer tools currently exist” for consumers to assess pricing.

“Due to the availability of these tools, we question the value of publicizing the negotiated rates between providers and insurers for all services and items under the auspice of helping consumers shop when it is highly unlikely consumers will know which billing codes are appropriate,” Katie Mahoney, vice president of health policy for the chamber, asserted in a public comment.

“The Chamber takes issue with the assertion that providing information on negotiated rates will reduce costs, rather we remain concerned that rates will increase instead. Finally, the proposal fails to provide any meaningful regulatory impact analysis on the broader economic consequences—including potentially increasing consumer premiums.”

