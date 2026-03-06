LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA record for career field goals

DENVER (AP) — LeBron James has become the NBA’s leader in career field goals. James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Thursday night in Denver. James set the mark with his third basket of the night against the Nuggets. That gave him 15,838 buckets. Abdul-Jabbar finished with 15,837. Karl Malone is a distant third. James already owns the career scoring record and he has topped 50,000 points across the regular season and playoffs. Lakers coach J.J. Redick compared James’ long run to Bruce Springsteen’s catalog.