BLM February 2026 timber sales bring in over $8.3 million

WASHINGTON – The Bureau of Land Management sold 27.6 million board feet of timber across 1,255 public acres in Oregon, for a total of $8,327,275, and indicates a strong demand in American lumber manufacturing by exceeding total appraised values by over $3 million. This timber will feed local mills and support jobs in local communities.

The Coos Bay District sold the Eckley Empanada timber tract (1.8 million board feet, 105 public acres) to Harveys’ Selective Logging, Inc., of Creswell, Ore., for $$142,228.

The Medford District sold the Thom Bone timber tract (6 million board feet, 585 public acres) to Estremado Logging Inc. of Gold Hill, Ore., for $458,766.

The Northwest Oregon District sold the Gopher Broke timber tract (7 million board feet, 223 public acres) to Boise Cascade Wood Products of Willamina, Ore., for $2,499,716; and the John Boy timber tract (8 million board feet, 167 public acres) to Rosboro Company, LLC, of Springfield, Ore., for $3,913,070.

The Roseburg District sold the Muley Mount timber tract (5 million board feet, 175 public acres) to Scott Timber Company of Roseburg, Ore., for $1,313,495.

The BLM plans to hold seven sales during March 2026 to offer 56.9 million board feet of timber across 1,939 public acres in Oregon.

The BLM manages 58 million acres of forests, including 2.4 million acres in western Oregon of some of the most productive forests in the world, and is committed to supplying a reliable, secure, and resilient domestic supply of timber. BLM forestry supports economic security, reduces risks from wildfire, conserves fish and wildlife habitat, and decreases costs of energy production. Local communities rely on jobs that come from BLM forests, and timber from public land feeds local industry.

Each year, the BLM forestry program’s sales support approximately 2,000 jobs nationally and generate more than $1 billion for local economies.

More than 20 percent of BLM-managed lands are forest and woodland ecosystems. The BLM ensures the health and resilience of these public forest lands as well as the availability of traditional forest products, such as timber. In fiscal year 2025, the BLM offered 301 million board feet of timber under new sales, good neighbor agreements, and stewardship contracts.

