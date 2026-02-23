Hughes scores in overtime as US beats Canada for first men’s hockey gold at the Olympics since 1980

MILAN (AP) — No miracle needed. The United States is atop the hockey world for the first time in nearly a half-century. Jack Hughes scored the winning goal in overtime, and the U.S. defeated Canada 2-1 in the gold medal final at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday, flipping the script on the international stage and claiming the country’s third men’s title at the Games and the first since the “Miracle on Ice” on 1980.

Jack Hughes lost teeth from a high-stick to the mouth before his Olympic gold-winning goal

MILAN (AP) — Jack Hughes lost some teeth before he won Olympic gold for the U.S. The forward who put the puck in the net in overtime to give the Americans a 2-1 victory over Canada in the men’s hockey final Sunday did so with a bloody mouth and less of a bite than he began the game with. That’s because Hughes was spittin’ chiclets after taking a stick to the mouth from Sam Bennett in the third period. The 24-year-old Hughes is a forward for the New Jersey Devils in the NHL. He scored past Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington early in overtime.