Clingan scores 23 points to lead Trail Blazers past short-handed Suns 92-77

PHOENIX (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 23 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Portland Trail Blazers past the short-handed Phoenix Suns, 92-77 on Sunday night.

Jerami Grant also scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting. The Trail Blazers bounced back from an ugly 157-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday and have won five of their past seven.

Portland built a 20-point lead by late in the third quarter and settled for a 71-57 advantage heading into the fourth. Collin Gillespie hit two 3-pointers to cut it to 80-69 with 7:36 left but Grant responded with a 3 to turn back the rally.

Gillespie led Phoenix with 18 points, and Jalen Green had 13. Coming off a 113-110 double-overtime win over Orlando at home Saturday, the Suns shot just 36.9% from the field and the 77 points were a season low.

It was a sloppy game for both teams — the Blazers had 21 turnovers and the Suns had 19.

Portland took a 47-40 lead into halftime after Phoenix shot just 2 of 19 (10.5%) from 3-point range. Grant led the Blazers with 12 points before the break.

Portland lost leading scorer Deni Avdija after just one minute after the All-Star aggravated a lower back injury. Avdija — who has been battling low back issues for several weeks — was listed as questionable coming into the game.

The Suns were missing a big chunk of their regular rotation, including All-Star guard Devin Booker (hip strain), forward Dillon Brooks (fractured hand), guard Grayson Allen (knee/ankle) and guard Jordan Goodwin (calf).

The four players are averaging more than 70 points per game combined.

Up next

Trail Blazers: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Suns: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

___