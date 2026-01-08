The items on the bus get lost, lost, lost

While perhaps mesmerized by the sight of the wheels on the bus going round and round, a great number of people forgot their belongings while riding the bus through England.

Oxford Bus Company has unveiled its annual list of items that passengers left behind on its buses over the last year. In addition to more commonplace items such as wallets, keys and phones, the company also recovered some more unusual things, such as an inflatable dinosaur costume, a box of fortune cookies, a bag of rubber ducks, a baby bonsai tree, a potato with googly eyes and a jar of pickled onions.

“Misplacing a personal item can be a stressful experience, so we use technology to help make it easier for people to get their belongings back,” says Andy Morison, head of Digital & Customer Experience at Oxford Bus Company. “We use the end of the year to highlight the unconventional ones and remind people that we keep lost items.”

If you’re the owner of the lost inflatable dinosaur costume, you can retrieve it through the company’s NotLost service.