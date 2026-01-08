Please don’t leave luggage or teddy bears unattended

The TSA at the Norfolk International Airport in Virginia stands for Teddy Security Administration.

The airport reports in a Facebook post that someone had left behind a teddy bear during their travels.

“Can you help me find my owner?” the post reads from the POV of the lost stuffed animal. “I was turned in to ORF Lost & Found around 4 p.m. at Norfolk International Airport. Please share!”

The bear is wearing checkered pajamas and bunny slippers.

In the meantime, they should remake that movie ﻿The Terminal﻿, starring Teddy Hanks.